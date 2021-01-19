Sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority show support for vice President-elect Kamala Harris

The inauguration marks several historic firsts for Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

She is the first woman, Black woman and Indian-American person to hold the office. Harris is also the first Vice President from an African-American sorority and a Historically Black college or university.

For years, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha have been leading by example and setting the standard. This week, they will continue to do that. One of their members will be sworn into one of the highest positions in our country.

“I think I can definitely speak on behalf of majority, if not all the women, of Alpha Kappa Alpha -- including our International President Dr. Brenda Glover. We are beaming with excitement and pride,” said Great Lakes Regional Director Carrie J. Clark with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Clark said that the feeling of pride is for good reason. One of their members will become the next Vice President of the United States.

“To ascend to the second-highest position as a woman, as a woman of color, and, oh by the way, as a woman of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. What else can we ask for?” Clark said.

Harris will be sworn in Wednesday at the Inauguration in Washington D.C. Clark said this is a huge honor, not just for the organization.

“I think for generations to come the young girls who are coming up and they’re seeing this, this is their new norm. For us it’s something that we have been fighting for, for years,” Clark said.

Harris is not just a member of the first Black Greek Letter Sorority but she has also joined their Alpha Chapter at Howard University, a Historical Black College and University, or HBCU.

“It’s a tremendous amount of pride. We all go to Howard because of the illustrious history,” said Dr. Courtney Townsel. Townsel is a graduate of Howard.

“Seeing Kamala Harris become the Vice President is not just Howard history or black history, it’s American history,” Townsel said.

History that will also include six HBCU marching bands. They will participate in the ‘We are One’ virtual portion of the Pre-Inauguration.

“I’m just waiting on the beat to drop,” Townsel said.

