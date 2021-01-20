‘It’s a sad day in the city today’: 18-month-old shoots, kills 5-year-old in Detroit after finding unsecured gun

Police said an 18-month-old found a gun and shot and a 5-year-old in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police said an 18-month-old found a gun and shot and killed a 5-year-old in Detroit.

“It’s a sad day in the city today. We lost another child in the city due to a lack of firearm safety. This was completely avoidable,” Detroit police Commander Tiffany Stewart said.

Police were called to a home in Detroit at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday regarding an incident where a child shot another child. It happened in the 2400 block of Sturtevant Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 5-year-old who had been shot. Medical attention was provided on the scene but the victim did not survive.

Police said they believe the 18-month-old got ahold of an unsecured weapon and accidentally shot the 5-year-old. The father of the children has been detained for additional questioning, police said.

Police said only one shot was fired and the gun has been recovered.

