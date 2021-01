(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Blank forms for the Mega Millions lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DETROIT – Don’t even bother checking your tickets.

The Mega Millions jackpot is going to keep climbing after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night’s draw.

The current estimated jackpot is now $970 million but that could keep growing.

Tuesday’s numbers are: 10-19-26-28-50 and Mega Ball 16.

The next drawing is Friday.

The draw for the $730 million Powerball jackpot is Wednesday.