Newly constructed Henry Ford Cancer Institute begins patient care

The newly constructed, state-of-the-art Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit’s New Center area has opened its doors for patients.

Connected to Henry Ford Hospital by the Nancy Vlasic Skywalk over West Grand Boulevard, the new Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion offers new and innovative treatment options for 14 different types of cancer, precision medicine, clinical trials and supportive services.

“The opening of the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion marks the beginning of a new era in cancer care,” said Wright Lassiter, III, President and CEO of Henry Ford Health System. “This investment is a testament to decades of cancer care innovation at Henry Ford Hospital, where we’ve developed and delivered first in the world care. The pavilion brings this innovation to new levels, serving as a global destination for cancer care, with our other System cancer sites working together to create one elite team for each patient.”

All aspects of the building’s design, from the multi-level attached parking deck to its floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the building with natural light, was guided with input from cancer patients, survivors and families.

”This new Henry Ford Cancer Institute location in Detroit provides the ideal environment for our clinicians and team members to deliver the best in patient-centered care in a warm and embracing setting,” said Adnan Munkarah, M.D., Chief Clinical Officer of Henry Ford Health System. “Those who are battling cancer will have access to the most innovative therapies and clinical trials delivered by one of the best teams in the world – whether that level of care is being delivered at the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion or in partnership with one of our many other Henry Ford Cancer Institute locations.”

The new cancer pavilion was made possible through the generosity of Detroit businessman and philanthropist Mort Harris, who donated $20 million to Henry Ford Health System in December 2016 in honor of his late wife, Brigitte.

The $20 million gift was in addition to a separate $20 million gift from Harris to support Henry Ford’s precision medicine, brain cancer and pancreatic cancer programs. Brigitte Harris battled pancreatic cancer for almost two years before she passed away in 2016.

“This is a transcendent moment in the fight against cancer,” said Steven Kalkanis, M.D., CEO of Henry Ford Medical Group and Chief Academic Officer of Henry Ford Health System. “At a time when our society has endured extraordinary challenges, the opening of this new Henry Ford Cancer Institute location in Detroit is a beacon of hope in the lives of everyone affected by this disease. The pavilion provides the facilities and resources required for our dedicated researchers and clinicians to push the boundaries of modern medicine that will allow us to detect cancer earlier and treat it more effectively than ever before.”

To learn more about the new cancer pavilion, visit henryford.com/NewCancerPavilion.