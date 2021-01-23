Families attend first night of drive-in theater in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT – A new attraction in Downtown Detroit is providing families entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several families pulled up to the Monroe Street Drive-In Powered by Emagine on Friday in the Campus Martius area.

It looked like a Hollywood movie event, from the red carpet theme to the big bright lights shining throughout the sky.

Emagine Entertainment CEO Anthony Laverde said the movie of the night was the 1993 film Jurassic Park.

“It’s something exciting for the city of Detroit and it gives folks something to do. They’ve been stuck in their house for quite a while,” Laverde said.

The drive-in movie attracted the Brooks family to come down.

“We’ve been cooped up for so long. We got an opportunity to get out and do something together as a family. We both work downtown. To see downtown like this is a good thing,” said DeAndre Brooks.

The view of the Detroit Skyline was front and center.

“This is totally different. We had to be apart of the experience and we’re just happy they decided to do something like that. It’s a great opportunity for downtown, to get people to come down and see the city,” said Dorinda Brooks.

Carl Messenger said this is the perfect way for his family to have fun and be safe during COVID.

“We get to be outside. It is different. I’ve only been to a couple and it’s been years. Definitely an unique experience,” Messenger said.

Showtimes will begin at 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.