Rochester Hills home catches fire for the second time in less than a month

A photo from the scene of the Rochester Hills house fire.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – On Friday night, firefighters worked to put out a fire in the 2700 block of Hickory Lawn in Rochester Hills.

The call about the fire was made at around 10:40 p.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames with heavy fire showing through the roof. Most of the bungalow style roof collapsed during the fire.

Fortunately, the family was not home at the time.

According to the Rochester Hills Fire Department, the same home caught fire less than a month ago on Christmas Eve.

No firefighters were injured while working to put out the flames. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause. DTE was called to cut power to the house.