2 charged after 2 young women fatally shot at Clinton Township apartment complex

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Warrants have been authorized for two suspects in the fatal shooting of two women at a Clinton Township apartment complex.

The shooting happened Friday at 6:35 p.m. at the Knottingham Apartments. The suspects were arrested after leading officers on a chase. Police said a child was at the scene but was not hurt.

Police chased the suspected shooters, who were in a Hellcat Dodge Charger, until the vehicle hit a utility pole.

READ: 2 women shot, killed at Clinton Township apartment complex

The suspects have been identified as Darrell Semaj Banks, 19, of Mount Clemens and Dajuan Dion-Diego Davenport, 20, of Warren.

Both have been charged with two counts of homicide, first-degree murder. It’s a life felony. They have also been charged with felony firearm, a 2-year felony.

They are accused of fatally shooting Dazhane Jasmine Holloway, 19, of Clinton Township and Dionna Janae Davis, 18, of Clinton Township.

Both suspects are hospitalized. They could be arraigned by video on Tuesday.

READ: More crime coverage