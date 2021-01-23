2 women shot, killed at Clinton Township apartment complex

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said two women were shot and killed on Friday at a Clinton Township apartment complex.

The suspected shooters were later arrested after leading officers on a chase.

The incident occurred at the Knottingham Apartments near Gratiot Avenue. Police said a child was at the scene but was not hurt.

A second scene unfolded at the corner of Eight Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. Police chased the suspected shooters, who were in a Hellcat Dodge Charger, until the vehicle hit a utility pole.

Authorities from Warren, Eastpointe and the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase, which discontinued at one point. But sometime before 7 p.m., a Michigan State Police trooper spotted the vehicle, continuing the chase westbound on Interstate 94 near Masonic until the crash.

Two people were taken into custody. At least one had to be taken in an ambulance.

