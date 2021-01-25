Michigan restaurants to reopen with curfew, other safety restrictions in place

DETROIT – Michigan restaurants are doing everything necessary to reopen in one week under extremely strict rules.

Those strict rules include ensuring tables are six feet apart to operating under 25 percent capacity.

Only six people will be allowed on each table under the new rules.

Michigan restaurants will officially be allowed to resume indoor dining Feb. 1 with a 10 p.m. curfew.

Many Metro Detroit restaurant owners are looking forward to that day.

Last week Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced revised restrictions go into effect Feb. 1 and last three weeks, until Feb. 21.

Whitmer announced the order will allow indoor dining at restaurants, concessions at entertainment venues such as casinos, movie theaters and stadiums, personal services requiring mask removal and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.

“It is hard. It has been hard. I miss everybody,” said Tony Prainito, of D’Amato’s in Royal Oak.

Meanwhile, Prainito along with others share concern for restaurant employees.

Liz Morton of Lily’s Seafood Grill and Brewery in Royal Oak says the COVID statewide restrictions have been tough on employees, leaving them without work for a long period.

