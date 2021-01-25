Mohawk Elementary School alum creates an outdoor classroom space

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The push for school safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic has led one Macomb County student to expand his thinking about what a classroom could become.

Chippewa Valley Schools has started face-to-face learning with elementary schools Wednesday and secondary students return Monday with its hybrid program.

Mohawk Elementary School in the Chippewa Valley School District and has an outdoor classroom space that was designed by 17-year-old Mohawk alum Nate Lyons.

The project was an Eagle Scout endeavor. It is now a viable space for children to learn. Lyons combined science with creativity to create the space. He and his fellow Boy Scouts started construction in August.

It took about four months to grind out the finished project. There are 36 seats in total.

