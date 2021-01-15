Metro Detroit schools torn on Whitmer’s goal to return to in-person learning March 1

DETROIT – School districts across Michigan are struggling to meet Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s target to return to in-person learning by March 1.

Teachers and volunteers canvassed the streets of Detroit looking for missing students.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said 10-20% of students have been absent since the COVID pandemic started.

The Southfield Public School District, has been 100% since March and while recognizing the importance of bringing students back to their teachers, Dr. Jennifer Martin Green said the science dictates the district remain remote.

Both districts believe vaccinations are a key part in getting students and teachers back in the classroom safely.

Ann Arbor Public Schools set to reopen in phases starting in March

Ann Arbor Public Schools announced in an email to teachers and parents on Wednesday morning that the district is aiming to begin hybrid in-school learning in early March.

According to the announcement, schools will reopen in stages pending “significant progress of vaccination of school personnel and a reduction in the overall level of community COVID infection.”

