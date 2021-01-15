30ºF

Local News

Metro Detroit schools torn on Whitmer’s goal to return to in-person learning March 1

Public schools closed in fall due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Tags: Education, Return To School, Michigan, Local, Local News, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit Schools, Education 4 All, Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Event Changes, Reopening Michigan, DPSCD, Detroit Public Schools Community District, Nikolai Vitti, Detroit, Wayne County, Dr. Nikolai Vitti, In-Person Learning, In-Person Education, Face-to-Face, Face-To-Face Learning, Southfield Public Schools, Southfield, Oakland County

DETROIT – School districts across Michigan are struggling to meet Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s target to return to in-person learning by March 1.

Teachers and volunteers canvassed the streets of Detroit looking for missing students.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said 10-20% of students have been absent since the COVID pandemic started.

The Southfield Public School District, has been 100% since March and while recognizing the importance of bringing students back to their teachers, Dr. Jennifer Martin Green said the science dictates the district remain remote.

Both districts believe vaccinations are a key part in getting students and teachers back in the classroom safely.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above

Ann Arbor Public Schools set to reopen in phases starting in March

Ann Arbor Public Schools announced in an email to teachers and parents on Wednesday morning that the district is aiming to begin hybrid in-school learning in early March.

According to the announcement, schools will reopen in stages pending “significant progress of vaccination of school personnel and a reduction in the overall level of community COVID infection.”

READ MORE

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: