Police seek 16-year-old girl missing on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said Dakasia Williams left her home, located near the intersection of Gable and Rupert streets, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Dakasia Williams Details Age 16 Clothing Two scarfs, pink shirt, pink pajama pants, possibly a blue jacket Height 5′5″-5′6″ Weight 135 pounds Other Scars on her arms and legs.

Anyone who has seen Dakasia Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage