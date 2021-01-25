Police seek 16-year-old girl missing on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said Dakasia Williams left her home, located near the intersection of Gable and Rupert streets, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
|Dakasia Williams
|Details
|Age
|16
|Clothing
|Two scarfs, pink shirt, pink pajama pants, possibly a blue jacket
|Height
|5′5″-5′6″
|Weight
|135 pounds
|Other
|Scars on her arms and legs.
Anyone who has seen Dakasia Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
