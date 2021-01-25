28ºF

Local News

Police seek 16-year-old girl missing on Detroit’s east side

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Missing, Missing Teen, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Detroit, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Dakasia Williams, Gable Street, Rupert Street
Dakasia Williams
Dakasia Williams (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said Dakasia Williams left her home, located near the intersection of Gable and Rupert streets, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Dakasia WilliamsDetails
Age16
ClothingTwo scarfs, pink shirt, pink pajama pants, possibly a blue jacket
Height5′5″-5′6″
Weight135 pounds
OtherScars on her arms and legs.

Anyone who has seen Dakasia Williams or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: