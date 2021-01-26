Family seeking justice for 20-year-old killed on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Detroit family continues its search for justice after a 20-year-old man was shot to death on Detroit’s west side.

Kani Oliver was shot and killed on Nov. 28, 2020, on Log Cabin Street near Brighton Street.

Investigators said Oliver had just picked up a friend when he was killed. His mother hopes someone will come forward with information leading to finding the killer.

“I never understood why his heart was so big. And why he believed that everybody was good but we all know that there are some bad people out here,” said Oliver’s mother, Angelica Harris. “We have to take our community back. If we start speaking up, they will stop because they know someone is going to tell.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

