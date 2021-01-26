Morning Briefing Jan. 26, 2021: Snowy forecast, some school closings, happy birthday Michigan, more

Here’s an update this morning from Meteorologist Paul Gross:

Snow moved in overnight, and a heavy band developed as it progressed northward.

South of 8 Mile Road, there will be little additional accumulation today -- perhaps just a dusting. North of 8 Mile -- and especially north of M-59 -- snow will be more persistent, and an additional inch or two is possible.

Like yesterday, I have put my forecast for TOTAL snow today in a special 4Zone Forecast that you can see for yourself on ClickOnDetroit.com and on our free Local4Casters weather app.

One additional point: wind blowing off of Lake Huron could generate a few lake effect snow bands, which would enhance the snow totals in a few parts of the Thumb.

The inclement weather has prompted many school closings throughout the area. You can always check the School Closings list here.

A wonderful piece on how Michigan became a state way back when from our colleague Dane Kelly:

Happy 184th birthday, Michigan! You look great. Honestly, you don’t look a day over 125. What’s your secret? Pilates? Whatever it is, keep it up. It’s working.

Pleasantries aside, Michigan, we have to talk. It’s about your southern border and how your statehood wasn’t exactly ... legitimate. I know, I know, you’re insecure about it.

It’s because we care, you know that, right? We love you and think you’re beautiful regardless. You’ve definitely grown into yourself. In your old photos you look less like a state and more like a deflated latex glove.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 551,080 as of Friday, including 14,326 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 3,011 new cases and 35 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 548,069 cases and 14,291 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average around 6%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,791 on Monday, the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 74 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 70,700 on Monday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

New: Michigan restaurants can officially reopen Feb. 1 with curfew, other COVID safety restrictions

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 25 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 419,600 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 99.3 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.1 million have died. More than 55 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Here’s a look at more of the data: