Trump creates ‘Office of the Former President’ to carry on his administration’s agenda

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fl. – On Monday, Donald Trump announced the opening of the Office of the Former President.

Trump who served one term as the 45th President of the United States created the Office as he faces a Senate impeachment trial expected to begin the week of Feb. 8 over the Capitol riot.

The Office was created in Palm Beach, Florida where Trump reportedly opened a headquarters to focus on post-presidential affairs.

On the same day the launch of the Office was announced House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate.

“The Office will be responsible for managing Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,” a statement from Trump read.

The statement continued, “President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People.”

