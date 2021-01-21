FBI: Michigan man used hockey stick as weapon in Capitol riot

Michael Foy in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

A Michigan man is accused of using a hockey stick to attack Capitol Police officers during the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The FBI announced Thursday that Michael Foy, of Wixom, has been arrested and charged with the following:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Obstruction of law enforcement

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States

Aiding and abetting

Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

A Wixom man has been arrested by #FBIDetroit on charges related to the violence at the US Capitol on January 6th. @FBIWFO @USAO_DC https://t.co/0nVYM3GUn1 pic.twitter.com/fLIA1DOKjO — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) January 21, 2021

Foy is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday.

FBI identifies Foy as man wielding hockey stick

The federal complaint against Foy says he was identified in video footage of the attack on the Capitol Building. He was identified by the FBI as a man seen carrying and swinging a hockey stick toward police officers.

From the complaint:

“On or about January 10, 2021, the FBI received a tip on its official Twitter account. The tip provided a single image or photograph of a male carrying a hockey stick. The exact tweet stated ‘This is the man that killed the police officer. He hit him with a hockey-stick over and over in the head.’ This tip has not been corroborated or confirmed by law enforcement. Additionally, your affiant has no evidence that the suspect killed a police officer. We nevertheless include this fact to explain the investigative steps that were subsequently taken.”

Here is the full complaint with images that allegedly show Foy with the hockey stick at the Capitol riot:

The video referenced by the FBI can be viewed here.

Images show Foy with the hockey stick at first being used as a flag pole.

Michael Foy in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI. (FBI)

The deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building took place Jan. 6 while the entire Congress was on their respective floors. Many elected officials said things were proceeding as planned when the safety of what was believed to be one of the most secure buildings in the world was compromised.

A violent mob with loyalties to President Trump stormed the building, engaging in deadly violence with Capitol Police officers. Millions of Americans watched the events unfold with shock and horror.

Overall, six people died -- four rioters and one police officer. One woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol.

