40ºF

Michigan

Wixom man charged with attacking police officers during deadly siege on US Capitol Building

The man beat a police officer on the ground with a hockey stick, FBI says

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Wixom, Michigan, Capitol Riot, Michael Foy, Charges, FBI, Capitol, Trump, Riot, Oakland County, Wixom Road, Local, Local News, National News, Defenders, TCF Center, Detroit, 2020 Election

WIXOM, Mich. – A viral video is being used as a huge piece of evidence by the FBI against a Wixom man.

The video is from the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building that left six dead.

Read back: Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

The FBI said they received video, photos and tips that identified Michael Foy, 29, as the man in the viral video who beat a police officer during the riot with a hockey stick.

The FBI said Foy beat a D.C. Metro Police officer while the officer was on the ground outside the Capitol.

READ: FBI: Michigan man used hockey stick as weapon in Capitol riot

The video referenced by the FBI can be viewed here.

Law enforcement with the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and local police took Foy into custody Thursday morning at his condo in Wixom off Wixom Road.

Foy has been charged with the following:

  • Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
  • Obstruction of law enforcement
  • Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States
  • Aiding and abetting
  • Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

In November, 2020, Local 4 cameras captured Foy protesting outside the TCF Center in Detroit as the U.S. General Election count was going on inside.

Foy’s father lives in Westland. He posted on social media that his son was raised better than to take part in the violent and deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: