Wixom man charged with attacking police officers during deadly siege on US Capitol Building

WIXOM, Mich. – A viral video is being used as a huge piece of evidence by the FBI against a Wixom man.

The video is from the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building that left six dead.

The FBI said they received video, photos and tips that identified Michael Foy, 29, as the man in the viral video who beat a police officer during the riot with a hockey stick.

The FBI said Foy beat a D.C. Metro Police officer while the officer was on the ground outside the Capitol.

The video referenced by the FBI can be viewed here.

Law enforcement with the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and local police took Foy into custody Thursday morning at his condo in Wixom off Wixom Road.

Foy has been charged with the following:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Obstruction of law enforcement

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States

Aiding and abetting

Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

In November, 2020, Local 4 cameras captured Foy protesting outside the TCF Center in Detroit as the U.S. General Election count was going on inside.

Foy’s father lives in Westland. He posted on social media that his son was raised better than to take part in the violent and deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

A Wixom man has been arrested by #FBIDetroit on charges related to the violence at the US Capitol on January 6th. @FBIWFO @USAO_DC https://t.co/0nVYM3GUn1 pic.twitter.com/fLIA1DOKjO — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) January 21, 2021

