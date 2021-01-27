27ºF

Man shot and killed outside home in Highland Park

Police say the man was sitting on his porch when shots were fired

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Highland Park that left one man dead.

The incident happened in the area of Buena Vista Street and Woodward Avenue, south of Davison Freeway.

Officers said the man in his late 20s was sitting on his porch when two men approached and opened fire. The man staggered to a friend’s home and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Highland Park police.

