Metro Detroit bus service for seniors targeted by thieves

DETROIT – Pace Southeast Michigan uses its buses to get seniors to medical appointments.

But over the last month, at three of its locations, catalytic converters have been sawed off on more than 50 buses.

“That could be life threatening because if somebody doesn’t get to dialysis, and now you’re talking Monday, they haven’t been since Friday,” said Jeff Burmeister with Pace Southeast Michigan.

At Royal Transportation Co., Don Fitzsimmons, fleet has basically been idled by COVID-19. Thieves hit 10 of Fitzsimmons’ buses in the parking lot, and after he moved them inside, they cut a hole in a garage door to get 25 more.

“In the last three months, approximately $80,000 of loss and damage,” he said.

During one of the thefts, Fitzsimmons came face to face with a thief who threatened him with a sawzall.

“I told him, I see you. We’re going to get you now,’” he said.

Santoro Inc. on Detroit’s east side, which fixes buses for both Pace and Royal, was also hit. Dewey Santoro said he has seen more catalytic converter thefts today than he’s seen since the late 1980s.

“It’s usually on a Monday morning we get the call that a company calls in and says ‘We’ve go converters missing,’” Santoro said.

“This is becoming more widespread,” Fitzsimmons said.