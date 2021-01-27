Pontiac schools erase debt, freeing up money for teachers, resources

PONTIAC, Mich. – The School District of the City of Pontiac announced that it has erased a $52 million deficit.

Erasing that deficit is expected to bring a monumental shift in how students will be educated and how teachers will be paid.

The bond initiative Pontiac residents passed last year did help to free up some cash. School officials said the majority came from a combination of cost-cutting and from selling seven vacant buildings.

“We received about $7,500 per pupil,” superintendent Kelley Williams said.

The school said it’s now able to pay its bills and money that had to be trimmed from teacher salaries and student resources is already being replaced.

