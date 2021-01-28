Inkster church creates memorial garden to honor people who died from COVID

INKSTER – The human toll of the coronavirus pandemic is going to be felt for years to come and a local church is planning to honor the victims in a special way.

“We maybe have about 2,000 bricks,” said Pastor Rick Sykes with The Prevailing Church in Inkster.

The bricks will be stretched all across the area on the side of the church. Sykes said each brick will have a name of someone who died from COVID-19.

“I myself know about 50 to 60 people who have passed away. My wife was actually sick in March and she recovered. Loved ones, people I knew, also recovered but there are those who passed away from COVID-19,” he said.

Sykes said COVID has ripped through Metro Detroit, especially within the Black community.

“We’re looking to bless the community by giving to the community,” he said. “Just thinking about all of the people I know who have passed away...we wanted to do something that brings healing.”

To inquire about dedicating a brick to a loved one, or to donate to the church, contact Pastor Sykes at theprevailingchurchmi@gmail.com.