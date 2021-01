WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Creg Lyles, who was last seen on Jan. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Township police Detective Sgt. Bartle at 248-618-6041. Anonymous tip can be submitted at 248-674-COPS.

Creg Lyles Details Age 33 years old Height 5′5″ Weight 180 pounds Other Brown eyes

