MSU issues ‘enhanced’ social-distancing order on campus for 2 weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. – To slow coronavirus transmission among students, Michigan State University issued more strict COVID-19 precautions Saturday for its students.

In an email sent out from Vice President Vennie Gore and university physician Dr. David Weismantel said people weren’t meeting the schools health and safety guidelines, citing a “rapid increase in COVID-19 positivity rates since students returned to the East Lansing area for the spring semester.”

To slow transmission, the school is issuing a two-week period of “enhanced physical distancing” starting at 12 a.m. Sunday.

During the 14-day enhanced physical distancing, students are told to not socialize with others in person — on campus or off.

The orders apply to students living on campus and within the East Lansing area. More restrictions will be given to those living on campus in the future.

Additionally, the dining halls will be open for takeout and mobile orders only; and IM West and IM East will be closed during this period.

Students are allowed to come to the campus for the following reasons:

Accessing secure internet.

Picking up meals from a dining hall.

Attending an in-person class.

Conducting research or employment that must be performed in person.

Participating in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program.

Receiving medical care.

Students must continue following the MSU Community Compact -- which includes completing a daily health screening form when coming to campus for any reason, continuing to participate in the COVID-19 Early Detection Program and observing all local health orders and ordinances, including the city of East Lansing’s emergency ordinance.

More information on the MSU Community Compact can be read here.

Failing to comply with local orders and ordinances is not only a violation of the Community Compact, but it may also be a civil infraction, carrying a $500 penalty for each person involved.

Any student who feels ill or has tested positive for coronavirus is urged to self-isolate, avoid contact with others and contact MSU’s COVID hotline at 855-958-2678.

