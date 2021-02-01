Clawson police investigating first murder in city since 2004, officials say

CLAWSON, Mich. – Police in Clawson are investigating the first murder in the city since 2004, officials said.

Officers were sent to a house on Nakota Road on Sunday morning at 12:30 a.m. Police said it was reported that a man entered the caller’s home and struck one of the people inside the home with a beer bottle.

When police arrived they found the suspect outside of the victim’s home and he was placed under arrest. Police said the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

Police said the suspect made comments that led to police investigating his home. Police said they found a man who had been fatally shot inside the suspect’s home.

No information has been released regarding the victim. The suspect is a 37-year-old man from Clawson.

Police said there is no current threat to the public. A weapon was recovered at the suspect’s home.

The investigation is ongoing.

