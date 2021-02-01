Riverview man who allegedly held knife to girlfriend’s throat charged with domestic violence

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – Riverview resident Kyle Duke, 21, was arrested on Sunday for physically assaulting his 19-year-old girlfriend from Garden City.

On Sunday at around 5 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Fort Street in Riverview. Officers were called to the area after a report about a woman being assaulted was made.

The victim was found with several serious and non-life-threatening injuries on her face and head, police say.

Duke allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked his girlfriend to prevent her from calling police for help.

The victim stated that Duke held a knife to her throat. She also claimed he tried to strangle and prevent her from leaving.

She was eventually able to get her phone and leave the apartment. Police say she managed to text her mother for help. The woman received treatment at a hospital and was later discharged.

Duke was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment, a 15 year felony; one count of felonious assault, a 4 year felony; and one count of domestic violence, a 93-day misdemeanor.

“It’s always troubling to see anyone entangled in a violent relationship. We’re grateful that the victim’s injuries were not more significant given the alleged involvement of a knife during the incident. The charges authorized by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office reflect the seriousness of the suspect’s alleged actions,” said Riverview Police Chief, Ronald Beggs.

Duke was arraigned on Monday and given a $30,000 bond. Under bond conditions he is required to wear a GPS tether, will not be allowed to consume drugs and alcohol or carry any weapons.

