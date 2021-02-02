Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include food workers, janitors, security guards

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the expansion of the city’s vaccine eligibility to restaurant workers, grocery store employees, janitors and security guards.

“We have more good news in the health department’s effort to get more vaccines out to more Detroiters,” Duggan said.

Duggan said the vaccinations will be administered at the TCF Center.

“We’re going to start with our food. Anybody handling food or beverages or food supply. So any grocery store and restaurant worker. Now, the restaurant people are reopening again. They’re handling our food and drinks. People in the meatpacking industry, the bottling industry and alike,” Duggan said.

Duggan said anyone who works in the qualifying industries can get a COVID-19 vaccination no matter how old they are.

“The next group, our security guards. We’re passing them by every day. We have had law enforcement officers have been eligible but we want to make sure they can get it too. Also, our janitors,” Duggan said.

Ad

Duggan said more changes are on the way.

If you are in a qualifying position call 313-230-0505 to set up an appointment.

READ: Food service workers in Detroit are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The full list of those eligible includes the following: