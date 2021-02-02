Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include food workers, janitors, security guards

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the expansion of the city’s vaccine eligibility to restaurant workers, grocery store employees, janitors and security guards.
“We have more good news in the health department’s effort to get more vaccines out to more Detroiters,” Duggan said.
Duggan said the vaccinations will be administered at the TCF Center.
“We’re going to start with our food. Anybody handling food or beverages or food supply. So any grocery store and restaurant worker. Now, the restaurant people are reopening again. They’re handling our food and drinks. People in the meatpacking industry, the bottling industry and alike,” Duggan said.
Duggan said anyone who works in the qualifying industries can get a COVID-19 vaccination no matter how old they are.
“The next group, our security guards. We’re passing them by every day. We have had law enforcement officers have been eligible but we want to make sure they can get it too. Also, our janitors,” Duggan said.
Duggan said more changes are on the way.
If you are in a qualifying position call 313-230-0505 to set up an appointment.
The full list of those eligible includes the following:
- Foodservice Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meatpacking and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit
- Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit
- Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 65 or older.
- K-12 teachers and support staff and daycare workers
- S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit
- Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)
- State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit
- Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation
- Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit
- Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit