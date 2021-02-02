Food service workers in Detroit are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has expanded vaccination eligibility to the city’s food service workers, which includes restaurant and grocery store employees.

Starting on Tuesday, any foodservice employee either living or working in Detroit, regardless of age, can call to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center. Duggan also added any security guard or janitor living or working in Detroit to the list of those eligible.

“Food service workers play a critical role in our economy and touch all of our lives, so I’m pleased that we are now able to offer the vaccine to them,” Mayor Duggan said. “This new expansion potential allows even more Detroiters and essential workers greater access to the vaccination and hopefully keeps another group of frontline workers protected from this terrible disease.”

Ad

READ: Michigan has administered more than 1 million vaccines, governor says

What to know:

Any restaurant or grocery store employee living or working in Detroit is eligible

Security guard and janitors living or working in Detroit are also eligible

You can call 313-230-0505 to begin scheduling appointments

Click here to read the latest vaccine updates

This is the fifth expansion of eligibility since the city opened up the TCF center vaccination site. Initially, access to vaccinations in Detroit for residents was limited to those ages 75 or older. The current call volume for scheduling requests is allowing the Mayor to lower the threshold last week to anyone age 65 or older.

READ: Michigan’s top doctor weighs in on ‘return to normal’ amid pandemic

The full list of those eligible includes the following:

Foodservice Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meatpacking and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit

Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit

Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 65 or older.

K-12 teachers and support staff and daycare workers

S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)

State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit

Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation

Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit

Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

As of Tuesday, the city has received 39,350 vaccine doses and as of the end of the day Monday had administered 18,444.

Ad

How to schedule an appointment

Eligible residents and employees can call 313-230-0505 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

As of Monday, the average wait time for callers who made it through the initial prompts to determine their eligibility was about 15 minutes.

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only.

READ: Continuous COVID-19 vaccine coverage