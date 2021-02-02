Michigan has administered over 1 million vaccines, governor says

The governor stated the plan will appropriate $90 million in federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring the state closer to her goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day.

LANSING, Mich. – On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the State of Michigan has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines, making it 7th in the country in vaccine distribution.

The governor called on the Michigan Legislature to pass the MI COVID Relief Plan she announced last week.

She stated the plan will appropriate $90 million in federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring the state closer to her goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day.

“Michigan is ramping up vaccine distribution and doing everything we can to reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. Reaching this milestone is good news for our families, frontline workers, and small business owners, but there is more work to do,” said Whitmer.

Ad

“My administration is working closely with the federal government to help us get the supply we need to reach our goal and return to the normalcy we all crave. I ask for patience from Michiganders as our frontline workers work around the clock to administer vaccines. I am also ready to work with the Michigan Legislature in a bipartisan way to pass the MI COVID Relief plan focused on vaccine distribution, supporting small businesses, and getting our kids back in school safely. Ending this pandemic requires that we put partisanship aside and roll up our sleeves together. Let’s get to work.”

Whitmer’s administration noted that in December, Congress appropriated $90 million in additional resources for vaccine distribution in Michigan through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“The governor’s plan will use this federal funding to ramp up vaccine distribution in Michigan and bring us closer to our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. This funding will help provide financial support to local health departments for vaccine administration costs, including staff augmentation, as well as provide equipment and supplies. Michigan will also receive $575 million to expand COVID testing, tracing, and lab capacity in Michigan,” a release from the governor’s office read in part.

Ad

Coronavirus in Michigan