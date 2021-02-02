Michigan’s top doctor weighs in on ‘return to normal’ amid pandemic

Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun spoke to Local 4 about the state of Michigan’s “return to normal” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full interview with the doctor above.

Dr. Khaldun has been a guiding voice during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has helped make some of the most important decisions in Michigan’s fight against the virus.

Before she worked with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), she was the Director and Health Office for the Detroit Health Department. She oversaw a community health assessment, established a reproductive health network and led new human service efforts.

Dr. Khaldun has received numerous awards. That includes the 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health Award by the National Minority Quality Forum, the de Beaumont Foundation 40 Under 40 Leaders in Public Health Award, and the George Washington University Dean’s 950 Award.

Ad

Coronavirus resources: