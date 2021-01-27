27ºF

CDC says in-person learning can resume with precautions in place

Precautions include masks, social distancing, ventilation

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

In research published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers conclude that in-person learning has not meaningfully contributed to community spread of COVID-19, and in-person classes should resume with precautions in place.

Those precautions include mandatory mask wearing, social distancing and good ventilation.

In terms of high school sports, indoor and contact sports should not be permitted, meaning cross country outdoors would be fine while wrestling is not.

Additionally, the research states that in-person instruction also relies on what else a community is doing to stop the spread of the virus and specifically mentions limiting indoor dining.

