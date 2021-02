DETROIT – Police are searching for a 30-year-old woman named Jaleesa Worthy who went missing Friday, Jan. 29 after walking away from a group home.

She was last spotted in the area of West Chicago and Beech Daly. Worthy is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Worthy went missing wearing a pink body suit and has bright red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

