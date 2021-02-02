The difficulties of gauging learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – School officials said remote learning has had a detrimental impact on students and their parents.

There have been impacts on test results and the way teachers can spot any possible lag in learning.

Urban school districts have seen more of an impact. Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, is grappling with just how much his students suffered.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a good assessment,” Vitti said.

Officials with the School District of the City of Pontiac said there was a huge learning loss in their district.

Monica has a son who is in seventh grade in Pontiac schools.

“It takes a lot to keep him on track,” Monica said.

Educators said they don’t really know how far many of their students have fallen behind because of parents helping children at home.

