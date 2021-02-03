GoRedForWomen: National Wear Red Day raises awareness of heart health

Are you familiar with the connection between your cardiovascular health and COVID-19?

DETROIT – Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women in the United States, according to the American Heart Association.

According to the association’s newly released 2021 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, heart disease kills one woman approximately every 80 seconds. Cardiac events are on the rise in women in their 20s.

The association is calling on women to spread awareness about cardiac health on Friday, which is National Wear Red Day. Women and men are encouraged to “wear red and give” as part of the Go Red For Women movement.

READ: Complete Heart Month coverage

We’re now seeing cardiovascular disease affecting younger women, and women from Black and Hispanic communities are disproportionately impacted by heart disease and stroke. Now, more than ever, we need to ensure all women have access to education about heart attack and stroke warning signs, as well as proper diagnoses and treatment when they present with symptoms – regardless of their age or background. Losing even one woman to heart disease or stroke is a tragedy. Mitch Elkind, president of the American Heart Association

READ: Metro Detroit doctor encourages people to pay more attention to their heart health

Ad

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement encourages people to take action throughout February by wearing red on Feb. 5, donating to the American Heart Association and using the #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedForWomen on social media.

More information: