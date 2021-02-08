How the return to indoor dining went for Metro Detroit restaurants

DETROIT – Studies show that eating at restaurants is a high-risk activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant capacity is capped at 25 percent, they have to close by 10 p.m. and there are rules about social distancing. Restaurants have had to make major changes.

Depending on the restaurant, some required temperature checks, contact tracing sign-in sheets and even implemented time limits at tables.

Restaurants like Green Dot Stables went from having 14 tables to just having four tables. Les Molnar is a Green Dot Stables chef and partner.

“I’m just happy to do cheeseburgers and that we have a restaurant that was able to limp along in this whole thing and that we still have a restaurant to come back to,” Les Molnar said.

Tom Teknos is the owner and operator of the Hudson Cafe. The cafe is keeping their customers distant and their parties small.

“I don’t seat parties six or more. We’re very adamant about that, very strict, following all the rules,” Teknos said.

The Hudson Cafe is also encouraging its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Willie Linares is the head chef of Vicente’s Cuban Cuisine.

“I think we’re all underwhelmed at the beginning. But I also think, you know, we were still early in the vaccination process. We were still early with people getting the word out about it. And I think people are just, you know, cautious still and that’s more than OK,” Linares said.

Many said it will take time for restaurants to get back to where they need to be. But in the meantime, they said their customers get it and are very understanding of this new form of indoor dining.

