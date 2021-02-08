Jeep omits Upper Peninsula in Super Bowl LV ad with Bruce Springsteen

DETROIT – We’re not sure why this keeps happening to the Upper Peninsula, but another giant company has decided to erase its existence.

Jeep’s Super Bowl LV spot, featuring Bruce Springsteen, features a map of the U.S. at the end of the commercial -- but it was missing the Upper Peninsula. Just gone. Like it never happened. Jeep is headquartered in *checks notes* Auburn Hills.

The commercial was about finding “the middle,” and uniting the country -- but it’s hard to believe the message when Jeep decided to cut out an entire portion of a state.

Aside from the occasional map error on ESPN or cable news, other companies have insulted our Yoopers, too. In 2019, Mountain Dew launched an entire product campaign that added the U.P. to Wisconsin. What?!

