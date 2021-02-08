Live Stream: Donald Trump impeachment trial in Senate

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON – Watch live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as the Senate considers whether he can be held responsible for the Capitol riots. You can watch the event in the video player below.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

The trial begins Tuesday with a debate and vote on whether it’s even constitutional to prosecute the former president.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice. He is charged with inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol to interrupt the electoral vote count. Five people died. Before the riot, Trump had told his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat.

New: Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’

