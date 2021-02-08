Teen killed, 4 others hurt in Van Buren Township head-on crash, police say

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A teenager was killed and four other people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash in Van Buren Township, police said.

Officials with Van Buren Township Public Safety said the two-car crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 7) on Belleville Road, south of Ecorse Road.

A 16-year-old Van Buren Township boy was driving a black Pontiac G6 south on Belleville Road when he lost control and crossed the center line, police said.

The G6 went into the path of a Chevrolet Trailblazer heading north on Belleville Road, according to authorities.

The Trailblazer, driven by a 50-year-old Ypsilanti resident, struck the G6 on the rear passenger side, officials said.

A 19-year-old Van Buren Township resident, who was riding as a passenger in the G6, was killed in the crash, authorities said.

Ad

The driver of the G6 was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, police said. He is listed in serious condition, but is stable.

A 17-year-old Van Buren Township girl was a passenger in the G6, officials said. She had to be extricated from the G6 by Van Buren Township firefighters and air lifted to University of Michigan Hospital, according to police. She is in critical condition.

The driver of the Trailblazer was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, officials said. He was evaluated at the hospital and discharged.

A 55-year-old Ypsilanti resident, who was a passenger in the Trailblazer, was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital by ambulance, authorities said. She is in serious condition.

The Van Buren Township Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call officials at 734-699-8930.