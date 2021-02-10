SUV crashes into Grosse Pointe Woods store

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – A black SUV crashed into a wine shop Tuesday night in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Officials said that just before 8 p.m., the SUV veered off Mack Avenue, hitting small trees and parking meters before crashing into the front entrance of Merchant’s Fine Wine & Spirits.

Irene, who lives nearby, said she stops into the store often and could not believe the damage done to the building.

“I heard a bomb (sound) but I didn’t know if it’s in here or next door,” she said. “Everybody loves the store.”

Grosse Pointe Woods police are still investigating. The owner told Local 4 he does not believe that the incident was a robbery attempt because nothing appears to have been taken.

View more: Wayne County news