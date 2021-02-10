Troy family reunited with father after 3-month battle with COVID-19

TROY, Mich. – A Troy family is grateful to be back together, especially since there were times doctors warmed them their dad wouldn’t make it.

George Shamoun spent three months in a hospital, fighting for his life.

“I don’t remember anything. It just was, from what I heard, I was going septic and it was like -- I was just, like, delirious,” George Shamoun said.

Now the father of four is back home with his family. Reunited for the first time since his battle with COVID-19 began. The family had a special reunion in Troy over the weekend.

George Shamoun surprised his daughter, Bella, at school. They hadn’t seen each other since November. He fell sick in October. At first, he thought it was a regular cold. Then, in November, the 51-year-old father tested positive for COVID-19. His health quickly deteriorated.

“I stayed home. Try to watch my oxygen levels and all that. Did everything that I could at home, and stayed in my bedroom basically. And it just, I wasn’t getting much better,” George Shamoun said.

He was admitted to the hospital and spent the next three months at Ascension Providence in Southfield. Most of the time he was alone and unconscious, in a coma.

Most of the family tested positive for COVID-19, including George Shamoun’s aunt -- who died of the coronavirus.

His wife, Melinda Shamoun, also tested positive for COVID-19. She was also admitted into the hospital, but released after a week. She had to leave George Shamoun behind and go home to take care of their children -- who also had COVID-19.

Now that the family is back together, George Shamoun is enjoying his first weekend home surrounded by his family. He still has a long road ahead of him, which includes a great deal of physical therapy.

