‘It was disturbing in a major way’ -- Michigan Senators respond to testimony from Impeachment trial

Dramatic video and audio from the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol Building were presented Wednesday during the second day of the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Security video shows how close lawmakers came to the violent insurrectionists and body camera footage captured an officer being brutally beaten by the pro-Trump rioters.

U.S. House of Representatives manager Madeleine Dean became emotional as she recounted the moment the rioters tried to enter the House Chamber.

“I heard that terrifying banging on House Chamber doors,” Dean recalled. “For the first time in more than 200 years, the seat of our government was ransacked”

Trump’s legal team will take the floor Friday to argue the president’s words are protected free speech and that he never intended to provoke the attack.

Michigan’s two Senators said it was difficult to relive the day of the deadly insurrection.

Both Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Sen. Gary Peters had to shelter in place during the deadly siege after they had been whisked off the Senate Floor.

Stabenow said she tried to help staffers escape the Senate Chambers.

They said the footage during Wednesday’s trial shocked them and they were disturbed by how violent things became inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

“To watch videos of the violent attack by Trump’s supporters and the fact that they were engaged in hand-to-hand combat with police officers and attacking the police, it was disturbing in a major way,” Peters said.

“Their language about wanting to kill people, wanting to kill Mike Pence and the Speaker but also saying over and over again just whoever they saw they wanted to kill,” Stabenow recalled. “I’m very grateful to the Capitol Police.”

Both Michigan Senators said they believe a majority of the Senate will vote to convict the former president, but not the two-thirds needed to convict. They said if that’s not met, a majority is still holding Trump accountable.

