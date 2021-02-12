20ºF

Local News

Detroit father seeking answers in shooting death of 22-year-old son

Investigators say Rashad Kimball was walking home when he was shot

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Rashad Kimball, 22, was shot and killed in November on Detroit's east side. (Photo provided by Crime Stoppers of Michigan)
DETORIT – A Detroit father continues his search for justice after his son was murdered last year.

In November, 22-year-old Rashad Kimball was shot on East Lafayette Street on the city’s east side. Investigators said Kimball was walking home from a store when someone approached him and fired several shots.

He was able to get away but later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday Feb. 10, Kimball’s father Michael Horner made a plea for anyone to come forward with information about his son’s death.

“If someone in our neighborhood and that particular parking lot knew what happened, they saw what happened, I can understand you’ve been afraid to speak up but we want you to speak up anonymously. Just tell what you saw,” Horner said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 800-Speak Up or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

