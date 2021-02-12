Detroit father seeking answers in shooting death of 22-year-old son

Rashad Kimball, 22, was shot and killed in November on Detroit's east side. (Photo provided by Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

DETORIT – A Detroit father continues his search for justice after his son was murdered last year.

In November, 22-year-old Rashad Kimball was shot on East Lafayette Street on the city’s east side. Investigators said Kimball was walking home from a store when someone approached him and fired several shots.

He was able to get away but later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday Feb. 10, Kimball’s father Michael Horner made a plea for anyone to come forward with information about his son’s death.

“If someone in our neighborhood and that particular parking lot knew what happened, they saw what happened, I can understand you’ve been afraid to speak up but we want you to speak up anonymously. Just tell what you saw,” Horner said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 800-Speak Up or visiting www.1800speakup.org.

Ad

More: Detroit crime news