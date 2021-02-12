Michigan election audit: Hand recount matches machine recount within 1%

LANSING, Mich. – A statewide election audit confirmed that Michigan’s vote-counting machines are accurate, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

That confirms that President Joe Biden won the state’s Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election.

Hundreds of Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan municipal and county clerks from more than 1,300 local jurisdictions participated in the audit. They hand counted more than 18,000 ballots that were randomly selected throughout the state.

READ: Complete election coverage

This statewide audit process affirms what election officials on both sides of the aisle have said since November – that Michigan’s election was conducted securely and fairly, and the results accurately reflect the will of the voters. I congratulate our election clerks for carrying out the most successful election in our state’s history, and thank them for affirming the integrity of our elections by participating in this process. The work of elected leaders now is to tell voters the truth and move forward with nonpartisan election policy to advance the will of Michigan voters, who have demonstrated clearly and unequivocally that they want our elections to continue to be secure, strong and accessible. Jocelyn Benson

READ: Michigan Secretary of State makes push for major election reform

Ad

In the hand count, President Biden received more votes than former president Donald Trump. The percentage of votes for each candidate was within fractions of a percentage point of machine-tabulated totals.

They also looked at Michigan’s three largest counties, each uses a different voting machine vendor. The audit results were also all within one percentage point of the November results.

Officials said, “the closeness in percentages between the hand-reviewed ballots and the machine-tabulated totals provides strong additional evidence of the accuracy of the machine count.”

In the statewide sample, Biden recieved votes on 50 percent of all ballots reviewed and Trump received 48 percent. In Wayne County, which uses Dominion machines, Biden received 68 percent, while Trump received 31 percent. In Oakland County, which uses Hart machines, Biden received 57 percent while Trump received 41 percent, and in Macomb County, which uses ES&S machines, Biden received 44 percent and Trump received 54 percent.

Ad

When a full report of results is compiled, the Bureau of Elections will publish it.

Click here to read the full release.