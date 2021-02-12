Oakland County deputies search for missing 22-year-old man who ran from hospital transport

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County deputies are searching for a missing 22-year-old man who freed himself from restraints and fled an ambulance while being transported between hospitals, officials said.

Dijimon Kelly, 22, of Southfield, was last seen around 7:50 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 11) at 461 West Huron Street, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly was being transported from Ascension Hospital in Southfield to Pontiac General Hospital in an ambulance.

During the transport, Kelly freed himself form restraints and fled south on Seminole Street, officials said.

He was under clinical petition by the Oakland County Probate Court for mental health issues at the time of his escape, police said.

Kelly is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a gray hospital gown, black sweatpants and socks.

Deputies continue to search for Kelly throughout Pontiac. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or call 911.