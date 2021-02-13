Warning issued about possible police impersonator in Washtenaw County

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A 26-year-old man recently reported a suspicious Washtenaw County based traffic stop involving a possible police impersonator.

On Thursday, Feb. 11 at around 7:30 p.m. the Ypsilanti man called police to report the traffic stop he was involved in.

He reported being stopped in the area of Prospect and Geddes by someone claiming to be an officer with the Ypsilanti Police Department.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle that pulled him over had red and blue lights. The suspected police impersonator was wearing a hat with a star logo, black exterior vest that had the word agent on the front and a badge.

When the man started questioning the suspected police impersonator about being pulled over he was avoided. The Ypsilanti man then drove off since he knew the interaction was suspicious.

The suspected police impersonator also fled the scene in what has been described as a black Chevy Impala without a license place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.

