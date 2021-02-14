23ºF

3 victims in Detroit triple shooting hospitalized, unknown shooter still at large

Injuries of victims were not life-threatening, police say

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 15800 block of Eastwood Street in Detroit.

According to police, an unknown shooter fired shots from the outside of a home in the area.

The three victims, a 30-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and another woman whose age is unknown were inside the home at the time and struck by the gunfire, police say.

All three were hospitalized as a result. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940.

About the Author: