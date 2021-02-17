FEMA strike team coming to Michigan to help with vaccine distribution

The state of Michigan will receive federal help distributing coronavirus vaccines.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be deployed to make sure every Michigander who wants the vaccine can get it.

The Disaster Survival Assistance team is composed of FEMA staff with expertise in community outreach.

Sen. Gary Peters knows vaccine distribution in Michigan has been a challenge. Peters is the chair of the Homeland Security committee over FEMA and now FEMA strike teams are coming in to assist the state.

Any area having trouble getting vaccine doses into residents will now get help from FEMA.

Peters said he has met with President Joe Biden and is pushing for the state to receive more doses.

