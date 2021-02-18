Snowmobile crash in Lapeer County kills 49-year-old Dearborn Heights man

Police are investigating a deadly snowmobile crash in Lapeer County on Feb. 15, 2021.

MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Thomas Boyce, a 49-year-old man from Dearborn Heights, was killed Monday after he struck a tree with a snowmobile in Mayfield Township.

According to authorities, Boyce was visiting friends in Lapeer County at the time of the crash. Police said he was driving a snowmobile eastbound on Suppi Drive when he entered a cul-de-sac and struck a tree. He was rushed to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.

Police said toxicology reports are pending to determine if either drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal snowmobile crash.

This case remains under investigation by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.

Since December, there have been six fatal snowmobile crashes in the state of Michigan.

