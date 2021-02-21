29ºF

Oakland County apartment fire caused by attempts to melt ice from gutters

No injuries were reported

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Authorities said a Feb. 21, 2021 Bloomfield Township apartment fire was caused by someone attempting to melt ice from the building's gutters.
Authorities said a Feb. 21, 2021 Bloomfield Township apartment fire was caused by someone attempting to melt ice from the building's gutters. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building located near the intersection of Squirrel and Westview roads Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, crews with the Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and city of Rochester fire departments responded to an apartment fire just before 2:30 p.m.

Residents reported everyone was able to get out of the building.

Crews quickly contained the roof fire.

According to authorities, the fire was caused by an individual who was attempting to melt ice from frozen gutters on the back of the building.

Further details were not released.

