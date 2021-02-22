Shooting on Detroit’s east side hospitalizes 2 teenagers

DETROIT – A shooting Saturday night on Detroit’s east side sent two teenagers to the hospital in serious condition.

According to authorities, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were in a parking lot near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Outer Drive when an unknown person began fighting and shots were fired.

The two teens were both struck and taken to a hospital where they were listed in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news