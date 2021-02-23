3 dead after shooting on I-96 in Detroit: What we know

DETROIT – Witnesses reported two vehicles exchanging gunfire while speeding down I-96 about 10 p.m. Monday.

The vehicles -- a Dodge Charger and a Dodge SUV -- eventually crashed along the westbound I-96 express lanes near Schaefer Highway. A male driver of one of those vehicles had been fatally shot.

A female passenger in that same vehicle had been shot, too. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

The third victim was in the other vehicle involved in the shooting. This person got out of the vehicle after the crash, hopped the interstate median and tried to run away from the crash. However, another vehicle, that was not involved in the shooting or crash, ended up fatally striking this person.

Michigan State Police are trying to figure out why this shooting happened in the first place.

State police shut down both the eastbound and westbound express lanes of the freeway for several hours before reopening just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the state police tip line at 855-Mich-Tip.

